In the next few months, Wolf Carbon Solutions will be contacting landowners attempting to persuade them to sign voluntary easements to run a hazardous carbon pipeline through their land. Wolf is a privately owned Canadian company. Some landowners who signed earlier with Summit and Navigator (also privately owned) are now regretting their decision.

These carbon pipelines present more public safety issues than other types of pipelines. New safety regulations are not even in place yet for carbon pipelines and will not come out until 2024 at the earliest by PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration). The pipeline companies are trying to push their projects through before the new regulations come out.

In some Iowa counties, pipelines will be within mere feet of schools and homes. The proposed pipeline route goes right through the middle of many farms. These pipelines will affect all Iowans, not just the landowners whose property they will cross.

The pipeline companies are trying to sell this method of carbon capture to the public as being an environmental savior. Scientific research shows these pipelines will have very little positive effect on the environment. They will have a very positive effect on the pocketbooks of the Wolf, Navigator and Summit pipeline companies as they receive billions of dollars from government carbon credits.

Landowners, you do have a choice. Money talks but please consider all the facts before signing a forever easement. It is up to you to make an informed decision and one you will not regret.

Patricia Schmidt

Camanche