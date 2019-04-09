In August, 2018, Congress passed the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with overwhelming bi-partisan support. It authorized a whopping $717 billion in military expenditures, a $98 billion increase over 2017.
Why is this important?
First, the 2019 military budget translates into about $2,200 per person in the United States. The deficit is projected to be $900 billion or more in fiscal year 2019. So, we are letting our grandchildren carry that burden.
Second, with funding for the military consuming 58% of total Federal discretionary spending, all other programs are suffocated while the Pentagon goes unaudited and military contractors get rich.
Third, in the past 18 years we have spent $6 trillion on our wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and numerous other conflicts. All of those were wars of intervention in the affairs of other countries, where the safety of the United States was not under threat.
So, what shall we do about the Trump administration’s proposal for a $750 billion military budget for fiscal year 2020?
We in Iowa have the unique opportunity to influence whether our country takes the direction of peace or war. Presidential candidates are streaming though Iowa, and each should be confronted with the hard questions we have raised here.
We have become a welfare state for the military-industrial complex. We must not silently entrust our financial and moral capital to the tools of war. Now is the time for us to make a personal and societal investment in peace.
John Ivens
Veterans for Peace
Iowa Chapter #161
DeWitt