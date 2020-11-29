 Skip to main content
Letter: Make better choices
Letter: Make better choices

More citizens voted in November 2020 than any other election in our history. We should all be celebrating that fact. More of these voters cast a ballot for Biden/Harris than Trump/Pence.

I am weary of the losing side of this presidential election blaming others for their loss. There are choices made by the GOP that had an effect on the outcome of the 2020 election.

The GOP chose to be a champion of voter suppression at the local, state and federal levels. The GOP for many years actively worked towards denying voting rights to people of color. This has been done in the guise of protecting the vote with voter ID laws, limiting polling places, and working diligently to cut service at the post office before an election during a pandemic. The GOP diligently attempted to cast doubt about the validity of mail-in ballots.

The GOP failed to build coalitions with diverse groups of voters. They chose to appeal to mostly white, nationalistic, racist, poorly informed, rural, and willing participants in a cult of personality.

The GOP chose to ignore the pandemic, deny the science, and disregard the recommended guidelines to keep citizens safe. The GOP chose to host super spreader events with thousands of cult followers in many states without requiring masks or social distancing.

Maybe instead of whining about your loss in this election, the Trump tribe should find their missing integrity and backbone to make some better choices.

Faith Endresen

Davenport

