Now that the Supreme Court has challenged Congress to step up to their responsibility to govern, these following changes should be implemented to allow Congress to be able to function efficiently.

For party primaries each state would hold a blanket open primary with candidates listed by position and party the top vote-getter for each position and party would become the parties nominee. These primaries would be held three months before the general election. This change would take the power away from party leaders and return the power to the voters.

Eliminate the filibuster and super majority voting and have all decisions made by simple majority in both the House and Senate.

Eliminate gerrymandering by having each state be a single voting district. The top two senate candidates will become the senators and the top number of representatives allocated to the state would become the representatives.

These changes would move the voting process back to the one person one vote concept of the constitution and away from the political gridlock of the present system. This change will also eliminate the cost of redistricting commissions and the multiple lawsuits that follow their decisions.

In addition the electoral college should be eliminated and the president should be elected by popular vote only.

Richard Lausen

Davenport