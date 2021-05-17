Letter: Make democracy stronger

Politicians in Springfield are considering a bill that would address some of my frustrations and make our democracy stronger. The bill introduces Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) to Illinois. RCV is like the Iowa caucuses, except it's private. You number your candidates in order of preference on the ballot. If no one gets more than 50% of the vote, the candidate in last place is removed and their supporters' 2nd choices are distributed to the remaining candidates. The process continues until one candidate exceeds 50%. Maine and Alaska use RCV for state and federal races, several state parties use it for primaries, and many U.S. cities use it for local elections. Ireland and Australia have used RCV for decades.