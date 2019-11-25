Letter: Make Democrats pay for it

Democratic debates ... yawn.

Impeachment hearings ... snore.

The Democrats in Congress have wasted three, going on four, years of taxpayer money. I think the fools that voted these Democrats into office should pay for it. Americans that voted Republican shouldn't have to pay for any part of this impeachment clown show.

No matter what the House does, the Senate will treat the impeachment fiasco as the joke that it is.

What about the 2020 election? Biden, Bernie, Warren ... these are your shining stars? Good luck with that. Mayor Pete has more credibility even though he has the least experience, but he can't beat Trump. With the impeachment slowly withering, and the economy and Wall Street booming, Trump will have no problem winning next year, no matter what stunts the Democrats pull between now and then. Then just like in 2016 when he made a chump out of Hillary, the Democratic voters will be crying uncontrollably and have to be put on suicide watch.

After what the Democrats in Congress have done and not done for over three years, what kind of moron would vote for them again? Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi are laughable, sad, desperate, out-of-touch with reality and some times hilarious.