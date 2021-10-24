Letter: Make drug prices fair

A new poll by Kaiser Health News shows that Americans strongly agree that the federal government should be allowed to negotiate prices for prescription medications for Medicare beneficiaries and those in private health insurance plans. Republicans, Democrats and independents all support price negotiation even when presented with arguments on both sides of the issue. The fact that Americans pay much more than people in other countries and that pharmaceutical companies have high profits and spend millions lobbying Congress, trumps their claim that they need high profits to develop new drugs. Public support for negotiation of drug prices has been consistent for at least six years, but efforts to change drug pricing policy have just as consistently failed to even get a hearing in Congress.
The most likely reason for Congress’s deaf ear to public opinion on this issue is the financial power of pharmaceutical companies that spend huge sums supporting political candidates and lobbying for their cause. If we, as citizens, want our senators and representatives to challenge Big Pharma on this issue, I think we will have to demand that all legislators promise to refuse to take contributions from them and promise to support legislation to allow competition and fairness in drug pricing. It’s high time our legislators listen to us.
Frank Samuelson
Moline