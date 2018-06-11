Congratulations to the gubernatorial candidates, Gov. Kim Reynolds and challenger Fred Hubbell, and let the race begin. Please allow me to offer some suggestions to avoid another ridiculously expensive and derisive campaign season.
- As already expressed by one candidate, the issues and policies facing Iowans today should be the focus of every word out of both campaigns. Let's make gutter politics passe. Iowans deserve the opportunity to make a decision based on facts and figures, not innuendo and accusations.
- Think outside the box to find ways to reach the voters. Please stop the mailers. Who reads those? Also, do we have to see the same TV ad over and over and over?
- If both candidates insist on throwing millions of dollars toward winning, lets consider making this money mean something; tax monies spent during the race, with that revenue going to the general fund of the state.
We can do better. This is a great time to start changing the political “same-old, same-old.”
Libbet Brooke
Davenport