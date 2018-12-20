Shutting down the government should be made illegal. It's just too harmful. It should not be used for bargaining leverage or a threat.
For all President Trump's supporters who wildly cheered at rallies every time he mentioned "the wall," I wonder if they cheer the proposed cost to taxpayers. He always promised Mexico would pay for it.
The United States will need so much money for devastating natural disasters: fires, floods, hurricanes, droughts, etc. These needs should take priority over "the wall."
Also, in a democracy, no one can be above the law no matter if you are CEO of a large business, a lawyer, a priest or president of the United States.
Mary Noel
Bettendorf