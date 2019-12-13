Letter: Make Social Security a priority

How many of you reading this newspaper receive Social Security benefits?

For retirement income? For disability or widow's benefits?

How much of your total income are these benefits? What would you do if they were no longer paid?

Republicans will be trying to lower these payments again, with the next set of budget negotiations. If you vote Republican next year, lower Social Security benefits will be your reward.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Social Security income is essential to our rural/small town economies. Nearly all of that income is spent locally, buying food, medicine and clothes. These dollars generate income for our local businesses. Less benefits are not good for anyone.

All of the Democratic candidates for the 2020 election have websites where you can look up their ideas and ask questions. Elizabeth Warren has a plan that will increase benefits to individuals and, thus, our local economy. There will be no middle-lass tax increases for this, only a 2 cent per dollar tax starting with the first dollar you make after $50 million. If you have less than 50 million dollars, you will not pay anything more for this.

This is a huge economic consideration, affecting all of us. Please place this issue ahead of anything else when you vote next year.