Letter: Make some noise

I previously wrote that we should make computer chips on Arsenal Island, but I have another idea. On "Face the Nation" on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondi said they are wanting to set up a company with incentives to produce computer chips somewhere. Well, we just so happen to have a piece of property the city of Rock Island spent $11 million to clear. I would suggest all city, village, township, and county government and the Chamber of Commerce have a press conference with Gov. JB Pritzker, our two U.S. senators, Rep. Cheri Bustos and our state representatives and state our case that were ready to do that.
Come on, people. Make some noise and see if we can land it. We can’t make submarines; they’d get stuck in the river. But we can make computer chips and we are in the center of our nation. I was a previous village president in Hampton and I saw how we can work together to do things like this. Are we ready? I think so. Let’s hear some noise.
Scott Newberg
Rock Island