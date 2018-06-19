The dangers of mental illness and substance abuse go hand and hand.
Many people are not aware of this and do not get the proper treatment. I recently experienced this. A family member was court committed to go to a facility for substance abuse. This family member also suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The substance abuse provider said to me, "He does not qualify."
Really? After taking a whole bottle of pills and he doesn't? I was outraged.
Where do we find the right balance to help our loved ones? Shouldn't money be invested to prevent people who are mentally ill \from substance abuse? Or are taxpayers paying for nonsense stuff like building a bridge that goes nowhere?
Millions of dollars are being wasted. Why not use that money to help the unfortunate? It could help not hearing about school shootings anymore either. Stand up, be an advocate.
Angie Rohwer
Davenport