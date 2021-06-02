Letter: Make the change

From what I've been told by current officers, the Davenport Police Department is operating below its authorized manpower allotment. Low applicant numbers seem to be the issue. To fix the problem, the police administration could do one simple no-cost policy change: Update the residential requirements policy to include candidates within a 30-mile radius of the station.

Currently, only Scott County and a small section of Muscatine County are accepted. I am sure the Davenport Police Department does not include any of the Illinois cities for applicants.

There may be sworn officers working for Illinois police departments who may be interested in more pay, a bigger department, and Davenport's benefits package. Plus, Illinois' recent law enforcement law is slanted against Illinois officers. One simple policy change could potentially help solve the low candidate situation and encourage officers with experience to seek work in Davenport.

Phil Yerington

Bettendorf

(The writer is a former mayor of Davenport and ex-police officer.)

