Letter: Make us equal

For far too long, we have stayed silent. For far too long, us white people have looked away while our black brothers and sisters were murdered. For far too long, we have attributed the killing to a few cops being racist, while basking in our white privilege.

For hundreds of years, we built a system in our country to control, oppress and kill black people. This must change.

It is not enough to chant with them and stand with them. It is not enough to educate ourselves on the issues, listen to their anger and acknowledge their grief at the devastating brutal violence that has taken away fathers, sons, mothers and daughters. We must do all this — but we also need to take down the system of racism. And then rebuild everything.

Racism in our country exists on an individual level, yes, but we face a much larger issue: that systemic racism is built into every facet of our society. It is built into education, housing and policing. It is built into our country on such a broad and profoundly deep level that it will not be enough to supply bodycams and train police to be better. Instead, we must change the entire system of policing.