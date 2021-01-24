Letter: Make waves

This newspaper published an article on Jan. 8 regarding so-called "hot button issues" likely to come out of this new Iowa legislative session. Senator Jason Schultz was quoted about his thoughts on HSB9, legislation being described as amending the Iowa Constitution to include the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

Schultz stated it will likely "happen soon and probably not make that many waves." This is the mindset of NRA-influenced Republicans who are counting on Iowans not to do their homework.

This legislation is dangerous not because it adds the right to keep and bear arms, but for the last piece, which states: "Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."

This opens the door for convicted felons and domestic abusers to challenge the laws Iowans have already supported denying them access to firearms. It could also open the door to challenges to our permitting and concealed carry laws, which are vitally important to protecting our communities. Only three other states have enacted strict scrutiny laws. They have already found this to be a costly endeavor for taxpayers as they fund the legal battles of convicted criminals.