Letter: Make your vote count toward gun control

There is a daily plague of shootings in our country. Many are mass shootings. Here in Iowa our newspapers daily carry stories of shootings across the state. The scandal needs to be addressed further by our legislators. It is the most destructive public health problem. An Iowa senator recently said a national bipartisan agreement on gun control is possible. But “no type of gun can be forbidden.” He, Sen. Grassley, voted against the modest gun safety law recently passed by Congress. So did Representative Miller-Meeks. That in itself should cause them to not be reelected.

The large majority of citizens want the assault rifle used recently to slaughter 19 children banned. The answer is to vote out those in public office that are clearly owned by the gun makers. It is an outrage that our police officers are being killed due to the flooding of guns on our streets.

It is also important to understand that on the ballot in November in Iowa is a proposed amendment that would make new gun safety legislation nearly impossible. The wording is written to confuse voters. Your vote should be NO on that amendment.

Mary Maher

Davenport