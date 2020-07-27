Letter: Make your vote count

Back in 1988 while I was on a temporary work assignment away from home, a primary election came up. Not wanting to miss the election, I made arrangements for an absentee ballot. I was able to vote.

Voting was and is an opportunity and a responsibility of all U.S. citizens. But the proposal to just send out ballots without them being requested should not be allowed to happen. We moved in the last four years; will we be getting ballots for our current address, old address or both?

How many others have moved recently? Which address will be getting a ballot? I and other U.S. citizens have a responsibility to let the powers that be know where I am at.

To minimize the appearance of fraud, each of us that might not be able to get to the polling place should request an absentee ballot, not just get one automatically. All citizens have a right to vote, in person or by requesting an absentee ballot. Don't let anyone take yours or my vote for granted. Don't let ballot harvesting happen. Make your vote count by voting in person or by absentee ballot, requested by you.

Paul Laird

Milan

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0