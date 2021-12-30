Letter: Makes you wonder

Doesn’t it make you wonder?
Joe Biden came to Washington in 1973, when the federal government’s budget was $245 billion. After six terms in the Senate and eight years as vice president, he left Washington in 2017, a year in which the federal government’s budget deficit was $1.08 trillion.
The share of national debt is $287,000 per every taxpaying household. How long can this continue until we go bankrupt?
Doesn’t it make you wonder?
When Donald Trump was in office, we got daily death counts from COVID from the national media. Since more people have died from COVID since Biden has been in office, even with the vaccine being available, the press covers the numbers of infections.
Doesn’t it make you wonder?
Several studies have shown natural immunity protects better than vaccines, yet the news never mentions natural immunity. In fact, you must get vaccinated to keep your job even if you are immune.
Doesn’t it make you wonder?
Obviously being vaccinated, wearing masks, and locking down schools and businesses has not stopped the spread of COVID. Yet the politicians are talking about doing it all over again for the Omicron variant.
Doesn’t it make you wonder?
Kids under 18 have a bigger chance of dying from lightning strikes than COVID, yet our government is pushing vaccinations for this age group.
Jim Turner
Fenton, Ill.