The definition of "open" meetings in the Iowa Code is clear: "to assure that the basis and rationale of governmental decisions, as well as those decisions themselves, are easily accessible to the people."
"Easily accessible" is a relative term. For instance, in 1970 I thought cash was easily accessible because I took a bus to the bank and a teller passed my money to me through a slot in a barred window. I don’t consider that "easily accessible" today. Does anyone?
To access "the basis and rationale of governmental decisions" in Scott County today, people must skip work to attend an 8 a.m. meeting on Tuesdays, perhaps 45 minutes away. By the way, there is no bus. Or, people can visit the County Auditor’s office during business hours and listen to an indecipherable audio recording.
"Easy" is relative. And, the unstoppable advance of technology defines what "easily accessible" means today.
Scott County supervisors should implement the technology that meets the legislative intent. Transparency is more than a responsibility. It is an opportunity to engage people, especially young people, in the business of government.
It’s a democratic ideal, not an expense. Let’s embrace the future of citizen participation in government now.
On Thursday, May 2, supervisors will vote on a motion to implement an online meeting management system that will provide the public with the "easily accessible" information they need to ensure the accountability, credibility and integrity of county government.
Please join me in urging them to vote "yes." It’s time.
Ken Croken
Davenport
Editors note: Croken is a Scott County supervisor.