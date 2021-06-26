 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Making it hard to vote
topical

Letter: Making it hard to vote

U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Iowa Republicans, voted to make it harder for Americans to vote. The procedural test vote on S. 1, the "For the People Act", would reform voting rights with the aim to make it easier and more accessible for Americans to vote.

A few proposed features of S.1 include: same-day voter registration, early voting beginning 15 days prior to Election Day with expanded hours; more importantly, a polling place must be located within walking distance on a public transportation route.

We cannot keep America great if our legislators, elected by the people, refuse to make it easier for Americans to vote.

U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra, while Iowa state legislators, voted to prohibit the Iowa Secretary of State from mailing absentee ballot request forms to registered Iowa voters. Worse, all three voted by early absentee ballot in the June 2020 primary before voting to restrict it. You really can’t make up this stuff.

Their tenure in the Iowa Legislature served as a prelude to their U.S. House vote, as Hinson, Miller-Meeks and Feenstra voted against the House equivalent of the "For the People Act" on final passage in March.

All five of our elected members of the U.S. Congress are working against their constituents.

Dave Bradley

West Liberty

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The best

I was just reading the letter to the editor, "Democrats are Smart." I really agree with John Collopy of Galesburg, when he talks about Donald Trump.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A gift

The trip was a gift to my dad, Tim Peterschmidt of Davenport, for Fathers Day. We went up for the weekend and played a couple of rounds at the…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thank you

A huge thank you to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Squad. Together you have done more to promote conservatism in th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News