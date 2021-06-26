Letter: Making it hard to vote

U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Iowa Republicans, voted to make it harder for Americans to vote. The procedural test vote on S. 1, the "For the People Act", would reform voting rights with the aim to make it easier and more accessible for Americans to vote.

A few proposed features of S.1 include: same-day voter registration, early voting beginning 15 days prior to Election Day with expanded hours; more importantly, a polling place must be located within walking distance on a public transportation route.

We cannot keep America great if our legislators, elected by the people, refuse to make it easier for Americans to vote.

U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra, while Iowa state legislators, voted to prohibit the Iowa Secretary of State from mailing absentee ballot request forms to registered Iowa voters. Worse, all three voted by early absentee ballot in the June 2020 primary before voting to restrict it. You really can’t make up this stuff.

Their tenure in the Iowa Legislature served as a prelude to their U.S. House vote, as Hinson, Miller-Meeks and Feenstra voted against the House equivalent of the "For the People Act" on final passage in March.