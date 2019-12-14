Letter: Making the game fair

There was a plausible championship soccer game decided by just one goal. The international media was ecstatic — they despised the losing team’s coach. The losing team protested the victory since a number of "bad calls" decided the outcome. The "victory" was appealed. In video review, the Soccer Federation documented that there were 17 incorrect calls.

Against all odds, every one of those bad calls went against the losing team. Further investigation revealed the officials had ties to the victorious country and some were even wearing the country’s T-shirts under their referee clothing.

Game officials were interviewed, but none of them admitted to "playing favorites," so the organization’s commissioner of officiating, M. Horowitz, said that even though there were 17 documented misapplication of rules he labeled them "errors in judgement."

Appeal closed. Imagine that!

The referees, supposedly the best in the world, were either incompetent or biased. Seventeen times they were wrong — all favoring one side over the other.

Is there anything that can be done to make the game fair again?

Reg Shoesmith

Bettendorf

