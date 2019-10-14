My name is Jenner Kealey and I am a candidate for the Davenport School Board. There are several reasons that I am running for this position.
First, the Davenport Community School District faces daunting challenges of balancing the budget and dealing with limited financial funding. Secondly, is making decisions that continue to give Davenport students the best education.
I know that there will be tough financial decisions to address on the board. In making these decisions, a consideration must be how will these decisions impact the students and staff of the district. It is important for a board member to consider the learning environment for the students. The Board also must review/enact policies to make sure that those policies address the directives of the Iowa Board of Education and enhance the learning environment.
As a career social worker who has worked in the Quad Cities for more than 15 years, I witnessed instances where children, parents, teachers and staff voices were not heard under previous administrations due to financial constraints of nearly a decade of insufficient funding from the state.
My children graduated from the Davenport school district. For the last five years I have served on the board as treasurer payable for DC Band Orchestra Parents.
It is for all of these reasons that I am running for the Davenport School Board. I want to be part of making the hard decisions for the district and continue to improve the growth of Davenport schools.
Jenner Kealey
Davenport