Letter: Making us safe
topical

Every time I hear lawmakers argue for the right of law-abiding citizens to own guns, I'm convinced they're living in an alternate universe. I'm sure I would be classified law-abiding, but I can think of reasons why I would not be safe with a gun. Is my mental health guaranteed to be rational and panic-free? Is my gun incapable of misfiring? If I feel threatened and want to simply scare a potential intruder, is it not likely the intruder may feel threatened and harm me in some way?

Encouraging gun ownership is not going to make law-abiding citizens safe. Sensible gun control is.

Charles Collins

Bettendorf

