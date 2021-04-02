Letter: Management success

The Moline mayor’s race seems to revolve around which is the best management style for running the city. I spent 10 years in project management, which is used to organize and keep large expensive projects within their time frame and budgets.

When the bridge, your local large project, fell behind schedule some people described it as a chaotic mess. Actually most large projects are tightly managed with equipment, materials, and craft personnel assigned to specific tasks on a daily basis. It’s all done with a predetermined plan and a schedule of sequenced tasks. There are always uninformed skeptics watching projects who think the progress should be better. But typically it's weather, equipment, and material delays and personnel problems slowing a project down and causing budget overruns.

Managing a large city seems to be similar to managing large projects. Moline has about 50 departments with hundreds of employees. The manager must accomplish the city’s goals while staying within the approved budget. And all the departments will probably have to give and take some to make these goals happen. The manager’s success will depend on putting together a skilled team that wants the same goals as the manager. Mayor Stephanie Acri cut the deficit in half and lowered property taxes. This probably did not happen by accident, but rather by utilizing good management decisions. Management is a tough business. You will never make everyone happy. And critics will always tell you that you could have done it their way.