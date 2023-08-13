After I read Bill Wohlford's magnificent Aug. 9 letter, "We can't afford either party," I cut it out and framed it.

Yes, we need a party that puts "21st century reality" over political gain. And the best presidential ticket to do this would be two U.S. senators: Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) and Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), in either order.

The open-minded Manchin has voted for both Democratic and Republican bills, is a speed bump against runaway spending, and actually puts the needs of his constituents over his party.

The optimistic Scott aims to disrupt our nation's decline by turning back to believing in the power of the individual. Instead of welfare checks and other giveaways, much of his spending would likely be seed money for programs to help each individual, regardless of race or background, reach their creator-given potential and live an independent and fulfilling life.

I know folks who, with a little help and encouragement, worked their way out of government assistance and have never been happier. Manchin and Scott could make more of that happen.

Democratic and Republican politicians, we can see right through you. Whether it be giving away so-called "free stuff" or meddling in our private affairs, your attempts to "care" about people are simply vote pandering.

It's time for a party who genuinely cares about the people more than the next election.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island