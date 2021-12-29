Letter: Manchin deserted the people

I object to Nolan Finley’s column and assessment of Sen. Joe Manchin’s position on the Build Back Better Act. Manchin did not stand with all the people. I feel that he betrayed his state and the nation and shamed himself because of his own personal greed. He made $5.2 million from his coal company alone in 2020 and big donations from the fossil fuel industry. His opposition has been bought and paid for.
West Virginia ranks near the bottom out of 50 states on poverty. If Manchin wanted to see his people continue to suffer, I guess not helping them is fine. But if you want to improve all people’s lives in your state and the nation, he should have supported it.
The Build Back Better Act would have brought 23,000 children from his state alone out of poverty. Once out of poverty, they could rebuild their lives and no longer need assistance. A "yes" vote would pay back much more than the investment. We claim to be a religious and kind nation. The opposition by Manchin is anti-religious and will insure continued poverty and suffering for far too many Americans.
Let’s not admire the man’s terrible decision. Let’s fix it.
Linda Larson
Rock Island