 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Letter: Manchin is a disgrace
topical

Letter: Manchin is a disgrace

It is obvious that Joe Manchin is a Republican in Democrat’s clothing. If he were a legitimate Democrat, he would support the Build Back Better bill like every other member of his party. He has significantly more power now as a Democrat, and he is using it to undermine President Biden. His leisure time is spent with Republicans, and his ideology is the same as theirs. It is equivalent to being Benedict Arnold when the majority of Americans will suffer if he blocks its passage. Like Republicans he refuses to recognize global warming because he bows to the oil companies that contribute to his campaign. It is disgraceful.

Carol DeWilfond

East Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Not Trump

In his Dec. 14 letter titled "Not Trump," the author derides Joe Biden as a desperate presidential choice for Trump haters. He acknowledges Bi…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Pick it up

  • Updated

I walk my dog twice a day in Devils Glen Park, and I am appalled and disheartened at the lack of responsible adults who do not pick up after t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News