Letter: Manchin is a disgrace

It is obvious that Joe Manchin is a Republican in Democrat’s clothing. If he were a legitimate Democrat, he would support the Build Back Better bill like every other member of his party. He has significantly more power now as a Democrat, and he is using it to undermine President Biden. His leisure time is spent with Republicans, and his ideology is the same as theirs. It is equivalent to being Benedict Arnold when the majority of Americans will suffer if he blocks its passage. Like Republicans he refuses to recognize global warming because he bows to the oil companies that contribute to his campaign. It is disgraceful.