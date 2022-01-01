Letter: Manchin never listened

"Manchin stood with his people" (Dec. 23 column), is a questionable statement made by a second-rate editor, Nolan Finley, of a third-rate paper, The Detroit News. As to Manchin's motives, the title of Finley's op-ed would be true if only he had completed it: "Manchin stood with his people, the fossil fuel industry." Nolan inadvertently admits this when he includes a line from the industry's own spiel: "The Democrats' green agenda is killing jobs in West Virginia."

Another quote from Nolan: "West Virginians don't want more dependency. They want the government to get out of the way and let them get back to work." Doing what, I wonder? There are no coal-mining jobs to get back to since the industry started dying before the Clinton administration.

Manchin never listened to his people or considered their plight as the second poorest state in the nation. Are we supposed to believe survivors of the recent tornadoes in Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee want the government to get out of the way and let them get back to work? Is this how Republicans define dependency and socialism?

Nolan finally admits to endorsing Manchin's rejection of Biden's Build Back Better Plan because it soaks the rich. And its cost over 10 years is outrageous at "$3 trillion."