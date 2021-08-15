Letter: Mandates

So mask mandates again are being called for (you people calling for this, did you wear a mask five years ago going into hospitals, nursing homes or around other sick people?) So first it was mask up at six feet apart, then get vaccinated and you don't have to mask up, then great, you got vaccinated, to now vaccinated people are super spreaders, so mask up.

To celebrities, politicians and doctors saying a certain group of people (the unvaccinated ) are spreading disease and illness, think back in history: What other group of peoples/politicians called another group of people spreaders of disease and illness?

We went from health care workers are heroes in 2020 to health care workers that don't get vaccinated are fired because maybe, just maybe, some want to wait until the FDA approves these vaccines outside of emergency use declaration.

Who may be more educated to decide this, a celebrity politician, the average joe or maybe the individual and their physician?

A slippery slope, government vaccine mandates. Will your 75-year-old father get a hip replacement? Probably not, the return on investment is not good for the government to pay for this; he is not going to live long enough to buy taxable goods and services for the government to get any amount of its investment back. Denied!