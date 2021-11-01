Letter: Mandates

A famous man said, "The shepherd drives the wolf from the sheep's throat, for which the sheep thanks the shepherd as his liberator, while the wolf denounces him for the same act as the destroyer of liberty. Plainly, the sheep and the wolf are not agreed upon the definition of liberty."
The mandates from President Biden, and the influence of the extreme left, have infringed on the liberty of all Americans. If the lie is big enough, and it is said long enough, people start to believe it.
My mandates are: open the Keystone pipeline; control the border; replace inadequate administrative staff; quit lying about the $2 trillion spending bill, saying it will cost zero; lower taxes; fire the Fed chair; quit incentive pay to stay home; money for school lunches rather than secret flights for illegal immigrants; no $600 reporting to the IRS from banks; reduce big government; and term limits for all. Biden needs to go to the gas station and fill his limo and feel the sticker shock. Also, no more socialistic, progressive thinking; deliver plane loads of illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., and Nancy Pelosi's compound and watch the reaction; and put the right minds together and see what life can be made for the children and grandchildren.
Vote for the commonsense change that secures our liberty from those who wish to diminish our rights.
Tim Flemming
Davenport