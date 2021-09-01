 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Manipulated evangelicals
topical

Letter: Manipulated evangelicals

This in response to Paul Sanchez’s Aug. 19 letter to the editor, because I’m an evangelical; I’m one of the manipulated, walking deaf and dumb, quiet evangelicals that he says believes everything that I’m hearing from the pulpit and therefore in favor of stripping voters of their right to vote, apparently because we all voted for Donald Trump.

Evangelicals are also being manipulated by watching Fox News, Newsmax, and the like. Nothing was said about non-evangelicals and others possibly being manipulated by watching CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, etc. Politics from the pulpit seems to be the big problem. I’ll admit I’ve fallen asleep during the sermon a time or two in the past and maybe missed something, but otherwise all I hear is the word of God, not the word of man.

Aside from the pulpit, this all seems to have to do with states that are stripping voters of their right to vote, or so he and the Democrats allege. The House has just now passed the very partisan "John Lewis Voting Rights Amendment Act," which is written to be the final word in states' voting rights laws.

If Mr. Sanchez only watches CNN, etc., he may not know that Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have been pushing hard to include no voter ID or citizenship required. New immigrants vote too. That’s got to be good idea. I don’t know yet if that survived. Not that partisans would ever want to take advantage of that. Nah.

Watch CNN and Fox to hear both sides.

Alan Ford

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A lie

Gov. Kim Reynolds' approach to the pandemic has convinced half of Iowans to get vaccinated and the rest not. From the beginning, she has given…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News