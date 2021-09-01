Letter: Manipulated evangelicals

This in response to Paul Sanchez’s Aug. 19 letter to the editor, because I’m an evangelical; I’m one of the manipulated, walking deaf and dumb, quiet evangelicals that he says believes everything that I’m hearing from the pulpit and therefore in favor of stripping voters of their right to vote, apparently because we all voted for Donald Trump.

Evangelicals are also being manipulated by watching Fox News, Newsmax, and the like. Nothing was said about non-evangelicals and others possibly being manipulated by watching CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, etc. Politics from the pulpit seems to be the big problem. I’ll admit I’ve fallen asleep during the sermon a time or two in the past and maybe missed something, but otherwise all I hear is the word of God, not the word of man.

Aside from the pulpit, this all seems to have to do with states that are stripping voters of their right to vote, or so he and the Democrats allege. The House has just now passed the very partisan "John Lewis Voting Rights Amendment Act," which is written to be the final word in states' voting rights laws.