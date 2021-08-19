 Skip to main content
Letter: Manipulated
Why are evangelicals in red states that are stripping voters of their right to vote so quiet? I think evangelicals are being manipulated to be in favor of this cheating, un-American, unpatriotic path from the pulpit, OAN, Fox News, Newsmax, and QAnon. They have taken hold of evangelical thoughts.

All of the above are pushing the big lie and conspiracy theories. When evangelicals refuse to listen to anything else, that means they are believing what they are hearing. How do they come back from the walking deaf and dumb? It will take the pulpit, and a touch from God himself, because evangelicals are faithful to anything they hear from the pulpit.

Franklin Graham is an example of the pulpit spreading adoration to a liar, thief, adulterer, and a proven non-Christian. I think the love of Donald Trump from the pulpit goes hand in hand with the love of money. Copland and Graham are rich and famous, only because of the pulpit. Now I ask you, do you think Copland and Graham will pass through the eye of the needle test when the book of life is opened for them? The pulpit is meant to teach you how to get closer to God, not how to vote in any election.

P.S. Our Constitution says the same thing.

Paul Sanchez

Moline

