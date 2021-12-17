 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Manipulation
topical

Letter: Manipulation

Leading up to Jan. 6, you had the Trumps, Rudy Guiliani, Mo Brooks, Sidney Powell, the pillow guy, Fox News, and a handful of others, knowingly lying to Trump's supporters, working them into a frenzy, about a big lie.

The sane ones around Trump (including Bill Barr) had already told him there was no fraud that could have changed the results. But he and his crazies didn't care. They preferred to steal power over keeping a fragile democracy. A democracy that requires the losers in elections to accept defeat.

From day one, Trump took the line that he could never lose an election unless it was stolen. Why couldn't people see through that from the beginning? If some of the Jan. 6 attackers have to go to jail, then Trump and his cronies should be going for twice as long, and longer.

Manipulating those people to act was a terrible sin, one which they won't answer to in this life.

Tom Hebbeln

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Denied

Iowans are often honored for focusing on renewable energy. We care about the environment. To do our part, 13 months ago we installed solar pan…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A long wait

  • Updated

On Dec. 7, I took my wife to Genesis East ER, per the instruction of her doctor after a fainting fall to the floor. She was having headaches. …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No faith

Most county supervisors are hell bent on building a juvenile detention center twice as big as recommended, regardless. Supervisor John Maxwell…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News