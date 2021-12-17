Letter: Manipulation

Leading up to Jan. 6, you had the Trumps, Rudy Guiliani, Mo Brooks, Sidney Powell, the pillow guy, Fox News, and a handful of others, knowingly lying to Trump's supporters, working them into a frenzy, about a big lie.
The sane ones around Trump (including Bill Barr) had already told him there was no fraud that could have changed the results. But he and his crazies didn't care. They preferred to steal power over keeping a fragile democracy. A democracy that requires the losers in elections to accept defeat.
From day one, Trump took the line that he could never lose an election unless it was stolen. Why couldn't people see through that from the beginning? If some of the Jan. 6 attackers have to go to jail, then Trump and his cronies should be going for twice as long, and longer.
Manipulating those people to act was a terrible sin, one which they won't answer to in this life.
Tom Hebbeln
Davenport