One day, God and man decided to play hide and seek. God took off running and shouted, "Come find me, if you can." Man stood alone and replied, "I wish you'd come find me instead, God. I get lost a lot."
You see, I remember back when I was a child. I was always taught — in school, in church, in the news — that things would get better. But now, some 50 years later, despite magical technological advancements, I still see daily murders, violence, tragedies, lies, corruption, greed, racism, hate and injustices. The exact same issues as during my childhood.
So now I ask, when do things get better?
In that game of hide and seek, a lot of us have lost you, God. Why don't you come and find us, instead? It's been a few thousand years, after all.
Brent Feuerbach
Davenport