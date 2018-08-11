The year of the family — we gathered together to celebrate the gift that we can gather together and run, walk, volunteer and cheer.
On behalf of the Bix 7 Committee, thank you for making this year's race a great day in Davenport. Our special thanks go out to the city of Davenport for making it logistically possible and protecting everyone. Our sponsors, too, make the event possible.
I invite you to gather on July 27, 2019 at the corner of Fourth Street and Brady Street for the 45th annual Bix 7. The flag-bearing motorcycles will make you proud to be an American.
Ed Froehlich
Davenport
Editor's note: Froehlich was Bix 7 race director.