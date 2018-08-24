Here in Maquoketa people think that we are still living in the 19th and 20th centuries. This is not the case with the advances in technology.
W need to bring Internet and media technology to the forefront and move Maquoketa out of the 20th century into the 21st century and beyond. By doing advances and upgrades to technology in this town would provide more jobs and more revenue streams. We can’t be sitting on our butts worried about the downtown project, we need to use grant money so it can get go for improving infrastructure, such as faster reliable Internet, phone and cable.
Richard E Stimmel Jr.
Maquoketa