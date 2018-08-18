Has it ever occurred to anyone here in Maquoketa and to our City Council members how much damage Marshalltown has received due to an EF3 tornado? Residents there face many years of work to restore their city and their historic courthouse.
There may be no chance of Maquoketa getting any more grant money because that situation, along with others related to that series of tornadoes. For example, what would Maquoketa do if an EF3 tornado hit our downtown and historic area? This is something the City Council needs to consider before blowing money on pet projects on top of all this.
Richard E. Stimmel
Maquoketa