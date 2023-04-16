I recently learned there are 81,268,924 (Biden voters) pedophiles in the United States. The number seems a bit high. The information comes from the Marjorie Taylor Greene interview on 60 Minutes April 2 where she stated:" Democrats are pedophiles." Facts are Facts. We can assume Greene got her facts from police blotters across the country. Evidently the police routinely ask pedophiles their political party affiliation. Rest assured, in Ms. Greene's world of facts there are no homosexual/pedophiles (her concept) or transgender Republicans.