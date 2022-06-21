 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Marx missed the mark

According to columnist John Marx, "No one cares who plays on the LIV Golf Tour. Seriously, our president has allowed inflation to reach a 40-year high, gas prices have found the sky and a recession is but days away, but we are worried who tees it up where."

I'm putting Mr. Marx down for a double bogey, thanks to two errant shots.

The Quad-City area charities who benefit from the John Deere Classic are potentially threatened from PGA golfers who take the easy "blood money" offered by the Saudi-backed golf league.

And "Joe" does not set gas prices; supply and demand does, with some producer profiteering thrown in.

And Federal Reserve policy has more to do with inflation than any president, which is why it's raising interest rates.

Try hitting it straight next time, John.

Jeff Dick

Davenport

