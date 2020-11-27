Letter: Mask debate

In response to Jann Casillas Ortiz' recent letter, I personally don't care who does or doesn't wear a mask.

Prior to 2020 and Covid, did you wear a mask around people who were/are immunocompromised, if you went into a hospital or nursing home?

If you had a cold or the flu or strep throat, did you wear a mask when you left your house? The only answer I can come up with since only a small percentage of U.S. citizens wore masks prior to COVID-19, is it's to protect yourself not others, because if it were about others' health everyone would be wearing masks in previous years.

Dr. Vinay Prasad, associate professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, recently summarized a study of mask use in Denmark:

Among 4,800 participants, researchers told participants to practice social distancing and randomly assigned them with the advice to wear a mask — 46% wore the mask as recommended and 47% wore it "predominantly as recommended," for a total of 93%.