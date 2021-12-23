Letter: Mask up, already

I am so sick of hearing about the media urging people to get vaccinated, get a booster shot, etc. While Covid is a deadly and dangerous disease to get, it is just common sense to mask up, wash your hands and disinfect. I believe everyone should get vaccinated and booster shots or this will never go away! Joe Biden should mandate it for frontline workers. Stimulus checks won't solve this issue. Mask up if you don't believe in vaccinations, and shut up if you get the virus from not protecting yourselves and others! Thank you for your time.