Letter: Masks and freedom

What's with Governor Kim Reynolds? She refuses to issue a face mask order in spite of the fact that the White House COVID-19 Task Force says Iowa is one of the states that should have one in place. She claims to protect the "freedom of choice" of Iowans to choose not to wear a mask, but her sense of "freedom of choice" seems to end at the state capitol as she refuses to grant local governments the freedom to pass local mask ordinances.
It seems that she is more anti-mask than she is pro-freedom. All the top medical experts tell us to wear masks and call upon states to enforce mask wearing. If she is anti-mask, then she is pro-virus. Who in their right minds can be pro-virus? It is time for Reynolds to start saving the lives of Iowans rather than sacrificing them.
Henry Karp
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!