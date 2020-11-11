 Skip to main content
Letter: Masks and the new order
Letter: Masks and the new order

In the Sunday, Nov. 8 issue of this newspaper, I saw pictures of Joe Biden supporters out celebrating and not wearing masks. To date I have not seen any comments from any public health authorities, or any of the other usual suspects, on these people not wearing masks. Will this be one of those events, like a protest, where no one will be able to trace any new cases to the event, and, in addition, furthers a political agenda?

Can somebody out there help me with this one? You all weren't shy when you heard about any Republicans or conservatives congregating.

John Crist

Rock Island

