Letter: Masks are effective
Letter: Masks are effective

School administrators and parents of school children should be aware of this recent development. On Friday, Sept. 24, CDC released three studies in their Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). Prevention strategies including universal masking were addressed in their role of mitigating viral spread and minimizing disruptions for safe in-person education in schools.

The studies found that school districts lacking an in-place universal masking policy were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks. Nationwide, in counties without masking requirements, the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases increased about twice as quickly during the same study period.

One report from Arizona showed that in two of the state’s most populous counties, schools were 3.5 times more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks if they did not have a mask requirement at the start of school versus those schools requiring universal masking on day one.

Another report discovered that during the two weeks following the start of school, the average change in pediatric COVID-19 case rates was lower among counties with school mask requirements (16.32 per 100,000/day) than those counties with no school mask requirements (34.85 cases per 100,000/day).

Clearly, these studies demonstrate the importance and effectiveness of CDC’s guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools to ensure safer in-person learning and stop the spread of this deadly coronavirus.

Vaccination of eligible persons, mask wearing, and screening/testing are proven methods to mitigate infection and end the COVID-19 pandemic more quickly.

Dan Budde

Milan

