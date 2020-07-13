Letter: Masks save lives

Masks need to be required! Ken Croken, thank you for proposing that Scott County do so; we’ve got your back. I am embarrassed and heartsick for our community when people think their individuality is more important than someone’s life. To the anti-maskers: It is not about you. While you may think you are healthy, you are likely infecting countless others, some of whom will die and others will live with consequences of the virus for the rest of their lives. Since the voices of experts like Dr. Katz apparently mean nothing to you, let’s talk the almighty dollar. How will the economy recover until we get the disease under control? The best way to do that is for you to wear a mask and physically distance in public. We are all in this together whether you like it or not. Loving our neighbor or just being a good person means that sometimes we will be inconvenienced. Ask yourself: What is the greater good you are fighting for? Individual rights and liberties? They have limits when we live together in community. You have the right to die or take your chances if you so choose; you do not have the right to give an infectious disease to others.