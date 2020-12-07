Letter: Masks work

Wearing a mask has become of symbol of human decency and protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are known to protect citizens from contracting this deadly virus, so why is it common for citizens in the Quad Cities to disregard these important coverings? According to the CDC director, Robert Redfield, "Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

Some local stores don't require a facial covering to be worn indoors despite the evidence how effective masks are in preventing COVID-19 from spreading. Masks should be required in all stores and public places to promote health and safety. Although it is possible some may disregard these rules once inside, a mask ordinance would still encourage citizens to be more mindful of their duties as a member of society. Wearing a mask is a sign of consideration and compassion toward other citizens. You never know who may be affected when you leave your mask at home.