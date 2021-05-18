Letter: Masks work

You published a letter from Dathan Kerber on May 12 about wearing masks. He claimed "we have been presented no data that shows they are helpful at all." I would like to present some data to him, so he can be assured people are wearing masks to prevent the spread of disease and not to make a political statement.

The most obvious evidence is that doctors and nurses always wear masks around sick people, or when doing surgery. Would they do that for no reason?

There have been actual studies on the subject, too. The New England Journal of Medicine (5/21/2020) published the results of a lab experiment that showed a cloth covering prevents nearly all spread of droplets produced by ordinary speech. An article in Nature Medicine (4/3/2020) explained that a cloth mask has a significant effect in reducing transmission of viruses.

Most of us don’t read these journals, but the CDC and many medical professionals have advised the public that masking does work, based on these studies and many more. Whether that information was presented to you depends on where you get your news. If your news source hasn’t published the benefits of wearing a mask, it suggests they aren’t interested in your health and safety. Their motives might be political.