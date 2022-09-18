Letter: Math and reading scores slipping

Did you read the article in the New York Times titled “The Pandemic Erased Two Decades of Progress in Math and Reading?” The results of national testing of 9-year-old school children showed the lowest scores in math and reading in 20 years.

Any finger-pointing should be at progressive policies dictated during the pandemic, not the pandemic itself. Not every state and county in the nation saw huge declines in education for students. Georgia, for one, weathered the COVID-19 storm better than other states. Its economy rebounded faster and children’s educational standards were far better.

That difference has been glossed over by the media. Only areas of the country wherein children and parents were held hostage to the whims of a progressive elite suffered. Other states where the disruptions were short-lived are Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Parents in Northern Virginia were attacked by school boards while trying to hire tutors during the pandemic. In D.C., the mayor is not allowing children who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 into school.

The solution is one that progressives abhor: give parents a choice in education. In Florida, for example, parents have many options to failing public schools. Home-school students, long vilified by progressives, are continuing to get ahead.

Covid-19 did not shut down schools. Progressives did.

Mike Steffen

Moline