Letter: Math incorrect on egg price increases

Is anyone else who works with numbers baffled by the fuzzy math used to calculate the percentage of cost increase in egg prices? (as well as everything else!)

“They’re eggs-pensive” front page of the Argus-Dispatch is not the only source who has their numbers a little scrambled – Sometimes it’s just the use of the wrong word in the comparison. “Avian flu, demand push cost of eggs up 49% since 2021”. Using the numbers reflected here, Avian flu, demand push cost of eggs up 98% since 2021. In 2021, you paid 49% less.

This is an age-old trick question/scenario on math tests…or test your logic…

To simplify the numbers:

If a dozen eggs cost $2.00 and they have a 100% increase in price, they are now $4.00.

If a dozen eggs cost $4.00 and they are on sale for 50% off, they are now $2.00.

So last year you paid 50% less at $2.00 but the current price of $4.00 is 100% more than last year…I wish some of the price increases were only 100% more!

There is such a disparity in egg prices across the marketplace that can more than double the cost of a daily basis. By the way, if something doubles in cost, that’s a 100% increase from one place to another.

Thanks for listening to a senior brain that is wondering about new math!

Judy White

Taylor Ridge