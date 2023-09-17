As a former state representative, I am familiar with the many challenges the political life can hold. What you bring to the table is a persona befitting the job.
Mike Matson holds or has held positions that afford him a wide perspective, a former teacher, a military man, a mayor, a husband, a father, and a grandfather. These are the skills that bring him full circle as a mayor and candidate for mayor. My own experience with Mike is that of continued conversation on various topics and how to tackle them. He is a great listener and has the art of putting any conversation into practice. It is important to know that all things are not perfect and does not come with a playbook to resolve problems. Mike’s work ethic is second to none, he is an Energizer Bunny whatever he gets involved in:
• Developing new businesses
• Working with various civic groups
• Working with state agencies
• Working with unions
Mike Matson is “All In.”
There is no guarantee that everything will have a Midas touch. There are many challenges that have a negative outcome, but on the flip side, you have positive outcomes as well. This is the balance of life.
Let me encourage you to reach out to Mayor Mike Matson, sometimes we rely on rumor or misinformation, but folks “Do the Work.” Know all the facts and rely on the truth.
Former state representative
Phyllis Thede
Bettendorf