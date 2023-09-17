Mike Matson holds or has held positions that afford him a wide perspective, a former teacher, a military man, a mayor, a husband, a father, and a grandfather. These are the skills that bring him full circle as a mayor and candidate for mayor. My own experience with Mike is that of continued conversation on various topics and how to tackle them. He is a great listener and has the art of putting any conversation into practice. It is important to know that all things are not perfect and does not come with a playbook to resolve problems. Mike’s work ethic is second to none, he is an Energizer Bunny whatever he gets involved in: